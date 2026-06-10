Boyfriend, friend arrested in Tiruchy teen's sedative overdose death

What led to the case?

The 17-year-old girl, a resident of Ariyamangalam, had reportedly gone to a lodge near the Tiruchy railway junction with her boyfriend, Saddam Hussain (19) from the same locality, on Sunday evening.

It is said that the couple used to stay in the hotels in the guise of husband and wife.

She was administered a sedative overdose injected by her lover during their stay.

Police said that after the girl became unconscious, Saddam Hussain rushed out of the room and informed lodge staff that his "wife" had fallen from the cot and was not responding.

She was rushed her to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. However, doctors declared her brought dead.

Cantonment police rushed to the hospital and retrieved the body. When the police inspected the room in the hotel, they found eight sedative pills,vials of water to dissolve them and syringes.

The police registered a case and interrogated Sadam Hussain.

(With inputs from Bureau)