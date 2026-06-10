'Tax evasion' case: Anil Ambani gets interim protection from coercive action under Black Money Act

The court directed the Union government to file its affidavit in response to the plea.

The HC noted that an assessment order against Ambani has already been passed and that he has filed an appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).

"The said appeal can proceed and orders can be passed thereon. However, we clarify that no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner, including that of prosecution and penalty, till the hearing and final disposal of this writ petition," the HC said.