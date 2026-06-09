DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 09, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (June 09, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) TN CM inaugurates special police unit 'Singappen' for enhanced safety to women
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (June 9) officially inaugurated the 'Singapenn rapid response force', the exclusive team of personnel to address crimes against women, which will function under the direct supervision of the chief minister. Speaking at the event in Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, he outlined details of the special police force.
2) Conduct caste-based census immediately, PMK urges TN CM
PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take immediate steps to conduct a caste-based census in Tamil Nadu.
3) Tirunelveli man hacks sister to death over romantic relationship
A 23-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her brother after she refused to end a romantic relationship with a man in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday (June 9), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
4) CID enters Mamata's Kalighat residence-cum-party office in 'forged signature' probe
A CID team on Tuesday entered Trinamool Congress's central party office-cum-residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat area here, after a brief standoff with security personnel and a party leader, as a part of its probe into the controversy surrounding alleged forged signatures of TMC MLAs, which has triggered a split in the party.
5) 32,000 displaced by Philippine earthquake that killed at least 37
Rescuers searched ruined buildings in the southern Philippines on Tuesday to ensure no one was still trapped a day after one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in a half-century killed at least 37 people and displaced more than 32,000.
6) Vizag Steel Plant accident: Three injured workers stable, one critical
Three of the six workers injured in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) accident are stable and out of danger, while one worker who suffered nearly 100 per cent burns remains in critical condition, a health official said on Tuesday.
7) Trump slams court order scrapping H-1B visa fee, says it is hurting US badly
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised the federal court order striking down the USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, saying such actions were hurting the country very badly.
8) India thanks Oman for rescuing 24 Indian crew from fire-stricken tanker
A Palau-flagged tanker that caught fire after it was attacked by the US Navy off the coast of Oman was black-listed and sanctioned by the US and its 24 crew Indian crew members were safely rescued.
9) Protest held outside Pakistan Consulate in UK after 11 killed in PoK
Kashmiri protesters on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, the UK, over the firing on mourners at a funeral in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in which at least 11 people were killed.
10) Kerala steps up hygiene drive after Shigella cases reported in Wayanad
Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Tuesday urged local bodies to strengthen hygiene and sanitation measures following reports of Shigella infections in Wayanad district.