Conduct caste-based census immediately, PMK urges CM Vijay

Ramadoss met CM Vijay at the Secretariat and handed over a letter, a copy of which was later released to the media.

In a letter addressed to Vijay, he said, "Tamil Nadu alone has gone beyond the usual 50 per cent cap and has implemented a 69 per cent reservation, and it is the only state that sought to include this ceiling in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. However, the reservation is now under threat."

He pointed out that in the case challenging the 69 per cent reservation, the Supreme Court’s judgment dated 13 July 2010 upheld it and at the same time directed that a caste-based census be conducted within a year to determine the exact extent of reservation.