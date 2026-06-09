Vizag Steel Plant accident: Three injured workers stable, one critical, says official

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three of the six workers injured in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) accident are stable and out of danger, while one worker who suffered nearly 100 per cent burns remains in critical condition, a health official said on Tuesday.
A severe explosion erupted at the Steel Melt Shop-1 of the plant during casting operations involving molten steel on Monday evening, killing eight workers and injuring six others. The blast triggered a massive fire.
Six injured workers were admitted to private hospitals for treatment, the official said.
"Three injured workers are stable and out of danger. Of the remaining three, two sustained 95 to 100 per cent burns and one suffered about 15 per cent burns," the official told PTI.
One of the workers who suffered nearly 100 per cent burns remains in critical condition, the official said.
Meanwhile, postmortems of eight workers killed in accident have been completed.
"Postmortems of all eight workers have been completed, and the bodies of seven workers were handed over to their families today. The postmortem of one body is yet to be completed as family members are expected to arrive from Bihar later in the day," King George Hospital (KGH) Superintendent I Vani told PTI.
The bodies were completely charred due to exposure to molten steel, she said, adding that despite the condition, the relatives were able to identify the deceased.
Most of the deceased workers were from Visakhapatnam and nearby areas, while only one was from Bihar, Vani said.
Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with accidental deaths.
According to police, a technical team constituted by the RINL management, comprising experts in liquid steel operations and other specialised fields, has begun examining the circumstances that led to the accident.
Forensic teams have also been deployed to assist in the investigation, he said.
The official said it was too early to determine whether the mishap resulted from human error or a mechanical failure, adding that the inquiry was continuing.