Vizag Steel Plant accident: Three injured workers stable, one critical, says official

A severe explosion erupted at the Steel Melt Shop-1 of the plant during casting operations involving molten steel on Monday evening, killing eight workers and injuring six others. The blast triggered a massive fire.

Six injured workers were admitted to private hospitals for treatment, the official said.

"Three injured workers are stable and out of danger. Of the remaining three, two sustained 95 to 100 per cent burns and one suffered about 15 per cent burns," the official told PTI.