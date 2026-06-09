Tirunelveli man hacks sister to death for pursuing romantic relationship

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her brother after she refused to end a romantic relationship with a man in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday (June 9), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The deceased, identified as Ramalakshmi of Melagaram near Suthamalli, was employed in the private sector near Tirunelveli. Her brother, Muthukrishnan, worked at a private restaurant.
An argument broke out between the siblings after Muthukrishnan saw Ramalakshmi speaking to her boyfriend over the phone. As the quarrel intensified, he is said to have taken a sickle from the house and attacked her multiple times.
Hearing her screams, family members rushed to her aid and took her to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital. However, Ramalakshmi succumbed to her injuries on the way.
Hearing her screams, family members rushed to her aid and took her to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital. However, Ramalakshmi succumbed to her injuries on the way.
Based on a complaint lodged by her mother, police registered a case. The Suthamalli police arrested Muthukrishnan and launched further investigations.