Tirunelveli man hacks sister to death for pursuing romantic relationship

The deceased, identified as Ramalakshmi of Melagaram near Suthamalli, was employed in the private sector near Tirunelveli. Her brother, Muthukrishnan, worked at a private restaurant.

An argument broke out between the siblings after Muthukrishnan saw Ramalakshmi speaking to her boyfriend over the phone. As the quarrel intensified, he is said to have taken a sickle from the house and attacked her multiple times.

Hearing her screams, family members rushed to her aid and took her to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital. However, Ramalakshmi succumbed to her injuries on the way.