Kerala steps up hygiene drive after Shigella cases reported in Wayanad

KOZHIKODE: Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Tuesday urged local bodies to strengthen hygiene and sanitation measures following reports of Shigella infections in Wayanad district.
Speaking about the situation at a function in Kozhikode, the minister said poor sanitation and contaminated food or water can increase the risk of disease transmission. He stressed the need for strict cleanliness standards in public places, including roadside eateries and food stalls.
Muraleedharan also said that unhygienic roadside eateries (thattukadas) would be shut down.
"Many people, including prominent personalities, eat from street food stalls. But hygiene must be maintained at all times. Safe drinking water and clean food preparation are essential to prevent the spread of infections," he said.
The minister noted that illnesses linked to contaminated food and water can sometimes lead to serious health complications. He called on panchayats and municipal corporations to carry out regular cleaning activities and ensure proper waste management.
Health authorities in Wayanad have stepped up containment measures after Shigella infection was confirmed in two students of a school in Sulthan Bathery.
The cases have put the health department and district administration on alert, prompting extensive surveillance, sanitation drives and public health interventions in the affected areas.
Officials said the situation is under control and are closely monitoring developments to prevent any further spread of the infection.
District Medical Officer KT Rekha said 158 people, including students, teachers and parents with the mild symptoms of the infection had sought treatment at government and private hospitals.
Of them, 68 patients are currently undergoing treatment, including 26 at the Government Medical College and 42 at private hospitals.
Another 163 people were treated, kept under observation and later discharged after their condition improved, Rekha said.
The DMO said no patient had required intensive care treatment so far.
Health officials have advised the public to drink clean water, wash their hands regularly and consume food from hygienic sources.
Authorities are monitoring the reported cases and taking preventive measures in affected areas.
Shigella is a bacterial infection that can cause diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. It spreads mainly through contaminated food, water or contact with infected individuals.