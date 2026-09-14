DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 14, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 14, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TN inks investment agreements worth Rs 11,000 crore
Tamil Nadu has signed two MoUs to establish and expand global capability centres (GCCs) in the state, with projects expected to attract around Rs 1,000 crore and create over 2,600 high-value jobs, according to a post by Chief Minister Vijay on X on Monday.
2.Bus service reaches Minister Vanni Arasu’s native village for first time since independence
3.Udhayanidhi condemns denial of nod for procession during Periyar’s birthday celebrations
DMK Youth Wing chief and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday (September 13) called upon the party cadre to use the bypolls to deliver a decisive defeat to the ruling dispensation.
4.Fmr Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal surrenders before Goa court; sent to jail to serve 10-year sentence
Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrendered before a Goa court on Monday to serve his 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence in a 2013 sexual assault case.
5. Floods hit 49 lakh people in 15 Bihar districts as rivers keep swelling
More than 49 lakh people in 15 districts of Bihar were affected by floods on Monday as heavy rain over the past few days further swelled the rivers of the state already flowing above their danger marks.
6.WPI inflation rises to 9.92 pc in Aug on rising prices of food, fuel, manufactured items
Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 9.92 per cent in August, compared to 9.78 per cent in July, on rising prices of food, manufactured items, and fuel and power, government data showed on Monday.
7. Over 6,500 pilgrims rescued near Kedarnath after landslide
More than 6,500 pilgrims were evacuated on Monday from a landslide-hit spot at the Chirbasa helipad on Kedarnath trek.
8. Yemen's Houthi rebels seize more key islands in southern Red Sea, tighten grip on shipping routes
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels captured more strategic islands in the southern Red Sea, government and Houthi officials said Monday, strengthening their control of a major maritime shipping route.
9. Pakistan fined 50 per cent match fee, 11 WTC points deducted for slow over-rate in 3rd Test
Pakistan were on Monday fined 50 per cent of their match fee and docked 11 World Test Championship points for maintaining slow over-rate during the third Test against England in Birmingham.
10. Pakistan to play in Asian Champions Trophy hockey in India: Punjab CM Mann