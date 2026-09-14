Fmr Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal surrenders before Goa court; sent to jail to serve 10-year sentence

Tejpal surrendered before the Additional Sessions Court at Mapusa, after which he was sent to Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa to begin serving his sentence.

The apex court had listed his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence for hearing on September 22, subject to the filing of the surrender certificate.

"In case the surrender certificate is filed on or before September 21, 2026, the registry shall list the criminal appeal for hearing on September 22, 2026 before the regular court," it had said.