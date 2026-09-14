Yemen's Houthi rebels seize more key islands in Red Sea, tighten grip on shipping routes

Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces have been attempting to rally and fight back. But the Houthi gains have seemingly come with little resistance.

The rebels deployed on the Hanish islands, 160 kilometres north of Bab el-Mandeb, after hundreds of government-allied forces withdrew from the archipelago, according to two government officials and a Houthi official. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to journalists.

The capture of the islands came after the rebels last week seized the port city of Mokha on the mainland nearby and the island of Mayun, inside the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The Houthis' advance also puts them just 32 kilometres from the US military base in Djibouti, on the other side of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Thousands of Yemenis are fleeing the fighting

The fighting is pushing the impoverished nation back into full-fledged civil war, after a truce that largely maintained quiet since 2022. Even as they advance along the Red Sea, the Houthis have waged an offensive farther inland, particularly in the longtime battleground province of Taiz.

Some 150 civilians have been killed in fighting since September 3, including a pregnant woman killed Saturday in a village in Taiz, the government's Human Rights Ministry said. More than 200 civilians have been wounded, it said.