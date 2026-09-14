Pakistan fined 50 per cent match fee, 11 WTC points deducted for slow over-rate in 3rd Test

The ICC said on their website that Pakistan, who were crushed 0-3 in the Test series by hosts England, were found to be 11 overs short of the target "after time allowances were taken into consideration".

Pakistan had lost the series opener at Leeds by an innings and 103 runs, the second Test at Lord's by 194 runs and the third Test at Edgbaston by 8 wickets.

"Pakistan have been hit with a pair of sanctions for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third and final ICC World Test Championship contest against England in Birmingham," the ICC said.