Udhayanidhi Stalin: Our win will mark beginning of regime’s fall

Addressing the wedding of a DMK Youth Wing functionary here, he alleged that the ruling regime had failed to deliver on any of its election promises during its initial four months in office. “The victory in these by-elections must mark the beginning of the fall of this regime and teach a fitting lesson to this dummy chief minister,” he said.

He claimed that people across the State are grappling with daily crises, from frequent power cuts and surging prices of essential commodities like rice and pulses to worsening law and order.