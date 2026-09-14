Udhayanidhi Stalin: Our win will mark beginning of regime’s fall

CHENNAI: DMK Youth Wing chief and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday (September 13) called upon the party cadre to use the bypolls to deliver a decisive defeat to the ruling dispensation.
Addressing the wedding of a DMK Youth Wing functionary here, he alleged that the ruling regime had failed to deliver on any of its election promises during its initial four months in office. “The victory in these by-elections must mark the beginning of the fall of this regime and teach a fitting lesson to this dummy chief minister,” he said.
He claimed that people across the State are grappling with daily crises, from frequent power cuts and surging prices of essential commodities like rice and pulses to worsening law and order.
“When questioned on these issues, the CM is unable to answer and instead resorts to spreading slander against our party and leadership,” he claimed.
He charged that the current administration was simply rebranding and “pasting stickers” on public welfare schemes initiated during the previous DMK government rather than introducing new initiatives.
“In Tamil Nadu’s history, we have never witnessed such an uncouth and dummy Chief Minister,” Udhayanidhi said, alleging that the government came to power by luring MLAs from other parties.
While acknowledging the party’s setback in the Assembly elections, he asserted that the DMK continues to function as an effective opposition, standing firmly with the public.