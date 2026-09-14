Tamil Nadu signs two MoUs for GCC expansion; Rs 1,000-cr projects to create 2,600 jobs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has signed two MoUs to establish and expand global capability centres (GCCs) in the state, with projects expected to attract around Rs 1,000 crore and create over 2,600 high-value jobs, according to a post by Chief Minister Vijay on X on Monday.
Guidance, the Tamil Nadu government's investment promotion agency, signed an MoU with Ernst & Young to facilitate the setting up of a GCC by a leading UK-based global communications company, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The centre will be located in the newly announced GCC corridor on Mount Poonamallee Road in Chennai and is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs.
Sweden-based Sigma Technology Group has signed an MoU with Guidance to expand its global capability centres in Chennai and Tiruchy through its Indian entity, Sriya Solutions.
The expansion will focus on embedded systems, electrification and industrial digitalisation, creating around 600 high-value jobs.
The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay, Sigma Technology Group founder and CEO Michael Karlsson, Sriya CEO Krishna Radhakrishnan and Guidance Managing Director Deepak Jacob, IAS.
India's Ambassador to the UK, Kumaran Periasamy, IFS, along with company representatives and senior government officials, attended the event.