Tamil Nadu signs two MoUs for GCC expansion; Rs 1,000-cr projects to create 2,600 jobs

Sigma Technology to expand Chennai, Tiruchy centres

Sweden-based Sigma Technology Group has signed an MoU with Guidance to expand its global capability centres in Chennai and Tiruchy through its Indian entity, Sriya Solutions.

The expansion will focus on embedded systems, electrification and industrial digitalisation, creating around 600 high-value jobs.

The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay, Sigma Technology Group founder and CEO Michael Karlsson, Sriya CEO Krishna Radhakrishnan and Guidance Managing Director Deepak Jacob, IAS.

India's Ambassador to the UK, Kumaran Periasamy, IFS, along with company representatives and senior government officials, attended the event.