Ambasamudram custodial torture: Amudha to begin 2nd phase of inquiry today

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer P Amudha is set to begin the second phase of the investigation on Monday into the alleged torture of suspects by suspended ASP Balveer Singh.

Earlier, Nellai District Collector KP Karthikeyan said in a statement that the second phase of the investigation is to be held today and tommorow.

In the statement, he said that the victims can lodge a complaint in this matter either in person at the Ambai taluk office on Monday and Tuesday from 10 am to 4 pm or over the phone, WhatsApp or email to ambai.inquiry@gmail.com to the high-level inquiry officer. A dedicated phone number -- 8248887233 -- has been provided for this purpose.