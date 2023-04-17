Ambasamudram custodial torture: Amudha to begin 2nd phase of inquiry today

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer P Amudha is set to begin the second phase of the investigation on Monday into the alleged torture of suspects by suspended ASP Balveer Singh.
Earlier, Nellai District Collector KP Karthikeyan said in a statement that the second phase of the investigation is to be held today and tommorow.
In the statement, he said that the victims can lodge a complaint in this matter either in person at the Ambai taluk office on Monday and Tuesday from 10 am to 4 pm or over the phone, WhatsApp or email to ambai.inquiry@gmail.com to the high-level inquiry officer. A dedicated phone number -- 8248887233 -- has been provided for this purpose.
Balveer Singh had been accused of plucking teeth of certain accused in custody besides crushing the testicles of two accused. Details of his custodial torture came out after five brothers came openly and posted videos on social media.
Following the outcry against the officer, the police department has placed him under suspension and also ordered an inquiry by the district administration into the alleged torture by him. Subsequently, Cheranmadevi's sub-collector Mohammed Shabeer Alam conducted an investigation and filed a report on his inquiry with the victims.
On April 7, the State government appointed IAS officer Amudha to conduct a high-level inquiry into the issue and submit the report within a month.
On April 10, Amudha began her probe at the Ambasamudram Tahsildar office in the Tirunelveli district. She arrived in Tirunelveli the earlier night and met Collector KP Karthikeyan and Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam, who submitted the statements to Amudha.
Reports also stated that none of the victims appeared before the high-level inquiry officer Amudha in connection with the case, who is set to file a report within a month.
