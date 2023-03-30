Fair, impartial probe being held in ASP case, claims Sub Collector

Madurai: Four men have so far been enquired by Cheranmahadevi Sub Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam into alleged brutality by former Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh.

The former ASP was alleged to have plucked the teeth of a few accused, who were arrested on criminal charges by Kallidaikurichi police and Ambasamudram police, recently while conducting an enquiry.

Venkatesh, a witness appeared before the Sub Collector for enquiry on Thursday and in the recent past, three witnesses including Subash, Lakshmi Shankar and Surya were enquired.

Sub Collector Alam on Thursday said the magisterial enquiry in connection with the allegations levelled against the ASP is conducted in a fair and impartial manner.

“There is miscommunication by the media that some victims were not properly enquired. After conducting enquiries with the victims, all statements were recorded based on material, technical and medical evidence,” Alam said.

In a statement, the Sub Collector said that it is informed that any person subjected to alleged police brutality or anybody, who perceived heavy-handed police action at the time, could submit handwritten petitions at the Cheranmahadevi Sub Collector office on all working days until April 10 from 11 am to 5 pm.