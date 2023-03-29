Accused IPS officer Balveer Singh placed under suspension: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that he has issued orders to place ASP Balveer Singh under suspension.

The Chief Minister was replying to special call attention motion moved by several members in the House regarding the incident that made headlines since Monday.

Trouble mounted for the young IPS officer who is facing serious charges of custodial torture, including pulling teeth and crushing testicles, after the State Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of the allegations and ordered the IG-rank official heading its own investigation wing to probe the matter.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Balveer Singh, an IIT-Bombay alumnus who is part of the 2020 batch of the IPS, has already been placed under vacancy reserve, while Tirunelveli Collector KP Karthikeyan has ordered an inquiry by the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-sub-collector of Cheranmahadevi.

A graduate from IIT-Bombay, 39-year old Singh is a native of Rajasthan, and has been serving in Ambasamudram police sub-division in Tirunelveli District since October 2022.

Online desk (with inputs from bureau)