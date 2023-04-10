‘Amudha begins probe on Ambasamudram custodial torture case’

Reports also claimed that none of the victims appeared before high-level enquiry officer Amudha in connection with the case, who is set to file a report within a month. It is also reported that the first day of the investigation by Amudha is completed and she has left for Tirunelveli from the Ambasamudram Tahsildar office.

Balveer Singh had been accused of plucking teeth of certain accused in custody besides crushing testicles of two accused. Details of his custodial torture came out after five brothers came openly and posted videos on social media. Following the outcry against the officer, the police department has placed him under suspension and also ordered an enquiry by the district administration into the alleged torture by him.

Earlier on Monday, P Saravanan, SP, Tirunelveli district was placed in compulsory wait by home secretary K Phanindra Reddy. A communication from the home department said that L Balaji Saravanan, SP, Thoothukudi district has been asked to hold full additional charge of the post of SP, Tirunelveli.

On March 29, a man who was taken into custody by accused Balveer Singh said that he was not assaulted by the police and his tooth was broken after he fell down.

On March 31, Sub-Collector Alam said the magisterial enquiry in connection with the allegations levelled against Balveer Singh is conducted in a fair and impartial manner.