SHRC seeks report on activities of IPS officer Balveer Singh

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday took Suo Motu cognisance of news reports on the alleged custodial torture by IPS officer and Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh in Tirunelveli and asked the SHRC IG to submit a report within six weeks.

Balveer Singh, the young IPS officer is accused of torturing six people who were arrested on March 10 in connection with an attempt to murder case registered at Ambasamudram police station. The suspects accused Balveer Singh of using large chunks of gravel to knock their teeth out. Following this, he was on Monday removed as Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police and placed in vacancy reserve pending inquiry.

The Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu issued the orders a day after the allegations of custodial torture came to light. Subsequently, the State Human Rights Commission chairman Bhaskaran took Suo Motu cognisance of news paper reports on this issue and directed the IG of SHRC to investigate into this matter and submit a report within six weeks.