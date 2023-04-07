Ambasamudram custodial torture: TN appoints high-level investigative officer

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday appointed Principal Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department P Amudha as the high-level investigative officer to enquire in detail regarding alleged custodial torture by Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh and other possible complaints of custodial torture in the Ambasamudram Police station limit.
Within a month, the investigating officer is set to file a report on this.
Balveer Singh had been accused of plucking teeth of certain accused in custody besides crushing testicles of two accused. Details of his custodial torture came out after five brothers came openly and posted videos on social media. Following the outcry against the officer, the police department has placed him under suspension and also ordered an enquiry by district administration into the alleged tortures by him.
Earlier on Monday, P Saravanan, SP, Tirunelveli district was placed in compulsory wait by home secretary K Phanindra Reddy. A communication from the home department said that L Balaji Saravanan, SP, Thoothukudi district has been asked to hold full additional charge of the post of SP, Tirunelveli.
On March 29, a man who was taken into custody by accused Balveer Singh said that he was not assaulted by the police and his tooth was broken after he fell down.
On March 31, Sub Collector Alam said the magisterial enquiry in connection with the allegations levelled against Balveer Singh is conducted in a fair and impartial manner.
