Ambasamudram custodial torture: TN appoints high-level investigative officer

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday appointed Principal Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department P Amudha as the high-level investigative officer to enquire in detail regarding alleged custodial torture by Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh and other possible complaints of custodial torture in the Ambasamudram Police station limit.

Within a month, the investigating officer is set to file a report on this.

Balveer Singh had been accused of plucking teeth of certain accused in custody besides crushing testicles of two accused. Details of his custodial torture came out after five brothers came openly and posted videos on social media. Following the outcry against the officer, the police department has placed him under suspension and also ordered an enquiry by district administration into the alleged tortures by him.