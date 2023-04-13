Ambasamudram custodial torture: Amudha to conduct inquiry again

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer P Amudha, who began her investigation on April 10 into the alleged torture of suspects by suspended ASP Balveer Singh, is set to conduct the second phase of inquiry on April 17-18.
Nellai District Collector KP Karthikeyan said in a statement that the second phase of the investigation is going to be held. It has been announced that the victims can lodge a complaint in this matter either in person or over through phone or through WhatsApp. A dedicated phone number -- 8248887233 -- has been provided for this purpose. It has also been said that they can send their complaints to the email address already notified.
Balveer Singh had been accused of plucking teeth of certain accused in custody besides crushing the testicles of two accused. Details of his custodial torture came out after five brothers came openly and posted videos on social media. Following the outcry against the officer, the police department has placed him under suspension and also ordered an inquiry by the district administration into the alleged torture by him.
Subsequently, Cheranmadevi's sub-collector Mohammed Shabeer Alam conducted an investigation and filed a report on his inquiry with the victims.
On Monday, following disciplinary action against Balveer Singh and other cops for alleged torture, officials have been appointed to take the place of those under vacancy reserve. Accordingly, Mahesh, Suji Anand, and Senthilkumar have been appointed as the police inspectors of Ambasamudram, Vikramasingapuram, and Kallidaikurichi respectively.
Meanwhile, the State government had appointed IAS officer Amudha to conduct a high-level inquiry into the issue and submit the report within a month.
On April 10, Amudha arrived in Tirunelveli and met Collector KP Karthikeyan and Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam, who had been recording the statements of the victims. They had submitted the statements to Amudha.
