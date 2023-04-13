Ambasamudram custodial torture: Amudha to conduct inquiry again

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer P Amudha, who began her investigation on April 10 into the alleged torture of suspects by suspended ASP Balveer Singh, is set to conduct the second phase of inquiry on April 17-18.

Nellai District Collector KP Karthikeyan said in a statement that the second phase of the investigation is going to be held. It has been announced that the victims can lodge a complaint in this matter either in person or over through phone or through WhatsApp. A dedicated phone number -- 8248887233 -- has been provided for this purpose. It has also been said that they can send their complaints to the email address already notified.