Ambasamudram custodial torture: Tirunelveli SP placed on compulsory wait

CHENNAI: More than a week after Ambasamudram assistant SP, Balveer Singh's custodial torture of plucking tooth of arrested suspects hogged the media lime light for the wrong reasons, his immediate superior P Saravanan, SP, Tirunelveli district has been placed in compulsory wait on Monday by home secretary K Phanindra Reddy.
A communication from the home department said that L Balaji Saravanan, SP, Thoothukudi district has been asked to hold full additional charge of the post of SP, Tirunelveli.
ASP Balveer Singh had been accused of plucking the teeth of certain accused in custody besides crushing testicles of an accused.
Details of his custodial torture came out after five brothers came openly and posted videos on social media.
Following the outcry against the officer, the police department has placed him under suspension and also ordered an enquiry by district administration into the alleged tortures by him.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android