Probe into 'Teeth pulling' Ambasamudram ASP begins

CHENNAI: Following complaints of "inhumane means of inquiry" against Ambasamudram's Assistant Superindent of Police Balveer Singh, district Collector Karthikeyan has launched a probe and appointed Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Sabeer Alam as the investigating officer (IO).

Shock and distrust spread when video of the accused expressing agony over losing his teeth as ASP Balveer Singh allegedly used cutting plier to pull the teeth as "a part of the investigation".

He also has crushed the testicle of one Mariappan in an extramarital affair case.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, over 30 people have lost their teeth in the Ambasamudram jurisdiction.

Victims Lakshmi Shankar, Subash and Venkatesh have been summoned for inquiry. The probe will examine the authenticity of videos on social media and details such as cops who were on duty, the arrested and the CCTV footages when this incident took place would be gathered.