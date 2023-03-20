TN Budget 2023: Rs 1,000 for women heads announced

CHENNAI: The most-awaited announcement of the Tamil Nadu Budget, Rs 1,000 for women heads, as per the DMK election manifesto, was announced by the Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday.

The scheme will be launched on September 15 on the occasion of late leader CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"We had promised in the election manifesto that Rs. 1,000 would be given every month to women heads of households. We not only follow the maxim: "we do what we say – we say what we will do", but in addition we have also implemented many schemes which we have not promised. The honorable members of this house are aware of this,” PTR said.

"Schemes such as Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Pudhumai Penn, and Naan Mudhalvan did not find a place in the election manifesto. The Honble Chief Minister, who has implemented such innovative schemes, has been impressing upon us that the promise to provide "Magalir Urimai Thogai" should also be implemented. Based on this, I am very happy to announce that Rs. 1,000 per month will be provided to women heads of eligible households from the upcoming financial year,” he added.

"The month of September has a special significance to the Dravidian movement. The scheme will be launched by the Hon'ble Chief Minister on September 15, the birth anniversary of Perarignar Anna, the great son of Tamil Nadu and a brilliant scholar. It is also noteworthy that the scheme is being launched in the centenary year of Muthamizharignar Kalaignar,” the minister announced.

It may be noted that Opposition parties had allegedly said that the Stalin regime didn't fulfill their poll promises on Rs 1,000 women heads during the Erode East bypoll election campaign.