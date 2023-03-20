Free Wi-fi zones to come up in Chennai, Avadi, Tambaram

CHENNAI: In order to make information and opportunities accessible to all, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday said that free Wi-fi zones would be provided in popular public places in the cities like Chennai, Tambaram, Avadi, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Salem in the first phase.
"In this internet age, information is the basis for power and productivity. To establish social justice and an inclusive society, it is vital that information and opportunities are made accessible," he said while presenting the Budget for the year 2023-24.
To provide all services digitally in an easy and transparent manner, he said that the government would launch the 'Simple Gov' initiative. "To ensure compliance with standards and time-bound development of software, an e-Governance fund of Rs.100 crore will be created. The fund will be utilised to finance key e-Governance initiatives of government departments," he said.
The government would establish "Tamil Nadu Tech City" at Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur to promote Tamil Nadu as a global hub for IT/ITeS and to meet the increasing demand for quality office space, the minister said, adding that IT parks each with an approximate built-up area of one lakh sq ft would be set up at Erode, Tirunelveli and Chengalpattu.
