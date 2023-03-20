TN announces scheme to improve socio-economic status of SC/ST

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced a slew of programmes in the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 for the socio-economic development of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The government announced schemes to provide better amenities and create new infrastructure for the students from the communities.

To ensure basic amenities in the Adi Dravidar habitations in both rural and urban areas, the government launched a new scheme – Iyothee Thass Pandithar Habitation Development Scheme.

"It would be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years. The government has announced Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme to promote economic development of the SC/ST entrepreneurs. It will be launched in the coming financial year,” said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan while presenting the Budget on Monday.

On seeing less number of entrepreneurs from SC/ST communities in availing the subsidies, the government has announced this scheme. It would provide a 35% capital subsidy and offer 6% interest subsidy for loans to procure machineries and equipment, he said and added that the government has allocated Rs 100 crore in the estimated budget for the financial year.