TN Budget 2023: 1,000 crore allocated for North Chennai development

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday announced that the North Chennai Development Plan will be implemented in the next 3 years at a cost of 1,000 crore in the Budget session.

Here is the list of other related announcements:

*.Sports centers will be set up at a cost of 20 crore in the Kannagi Nagar, Navalur, Perumbakkam, and Attipattu areas of Chennai.

*.In order to face floods and heavy rains in the future and to strengthen the infrastructure, flood prevention and water channel development works will be undertaken in Chennai at a cost of 320 crore.

*.A flyover will be constructed as a 4-lane road on Anna Salai from Teynampet to Saidapet, Chennai. The views of international experts will be sought, and the flyover will be constructed with modern features.