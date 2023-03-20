TN govt to release new textile policy: Finance Minister

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday announced that a new textile policy would be released with a focus on holistic development and textile machinery manufacturing.

Presenting the Budget for 2023-24 at the state Assembly, he said that a new textile park would be established in Salem at a cost of around Rs 880 crore in an area of 119 acres, with funding from Union and State Governments and participation of the private sector.