TN Budget 2023 Live: ₹500 crore allocated for CM's Breakfast scheme

These will be established in Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchy.
11.83 lakh families of benefited under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, he adds.
Ousted MLAs O Panneerselvam, R Vaithilingam, PH Manoj Pandian, Usilampatti Ayyappan are present in the hall
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Budget for 2023-2024 will be presented by State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.
The Bill of giving Rs.1000 per month to girl students is likely to be passed.
