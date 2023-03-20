TamilNadu

TN Budget 2023 Live: ₹500 crore allocated for CM's Breakfast scheme

Catch the live updates of Tamil Nadu State Assembly Budget live with DT Next !!
TN Budget 2023 Live: ₹500 crore allocated for CM's Breakfast scheme
Online Desk

Rs 1,000 crore for the development of northern parts of Chennai in the next 3 years.

Urban General Square will be set up in Island Grounds in 30 acres at a cost of Rs 50 crore

To prevent coastal erosion, increase coastal biodiversity, protect the coastal environment and reduce pollution, the "Tamil Nadu Weaving Recovery Initiative" will be implemented in the next 5 years at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

Semmozhi Park will be set up in Coimbatore in two phases at Rs 172 crore.

10,000 km roads in districts will be re-laid.

Rs 434 crore for 12 projects related to flood control works in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram.

Rs 30,000 crore allotted to lend money to women self-help groups across the State.

2.20 lakh students benefited under Pudhumai Penn scheme, says PTR

1.48 lakh students from 1,937 schools are being benefited by the CM Breakfast Scheme. Due to this, attendance has been improved in most of the schools. The scheme will be expanded to benefit around 18 lakh students.

Rs 1500 crore fund allocation for construction of new classrooms, laboratories under Professor Anbazhagan School Development Scheme.

State of the Art Global sports in Chennai will be setup through CMDA

The ex-gratia to the families of Tamil Nadu soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending the country's borders will be doubled from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.

Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme will be extended to all govt primary schools and Rs 500 crore has been allotted for this.

Schemes for differently-abled are directly under the supervision of Chief Minister MK Stalin. With the help of World Bank, a rights scheme will be launched.

Rs 100 crore for Adi Dravidar housing facilites has been allotted.

These will be established in Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchy.

Rs 25 crore alloted for expansion and renovation of Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Naan Mudhalvan scheme gets Rs 50 crore this year.

Rs.6,967 crore has been allotted for Higher Education department

This Budget is Rs 4,000 crore higher than last year's Budget.

Rs 40,299 crore allocated for School Education Dept this year.

The rights of the teachers working will be protected, says PTR

All schools which are functioning under the Adi Dravidar welfare department, BC, MBC, Minority welfare dept, HR&CE dept. will be brought under the School Education department and merged.

A library named 'Kalaignar Nootrandu Noolagam' will be established in June with world class facilities to students, including differently-abled.

Education: Book fairs will be held across all districts in TN.

M Karunanidhi memorial multi super speciality hospital in Guindy to be unveiled by this year, says the FM

To provide better facilities, Rs 147 cr has been spent to expand Stanley Hospital.

Medical infrastructure: The Minister says; "We are working to provide better healthcare facilities to the people of Tamil Nadu. Schemes including Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Innuyir Kappom were implemented to provide best practices and will be expanded by conducting special medical camps."

11.83 lakh families of benefited under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, he adds.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will address the media after the budget presentation

A museum to talk about the pride of Chola Dynasty will be set up in Thanjavur.

Sangamam festival will be expanded in another 8 districts of TN.

A memorial will be set up for Thalamuthu Natarajan in Chennai.

The Minister says Ambedkar's work will be rehashed in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

As done in the last two years, we will continue to serve the public under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin: PTR

Rs 62,000 fiscal deficit has been reduced to Rs 30,000 now. This will further be reduced in the coming years, says Finance Minister.

Opposition AIADMK stages walkout as PTR continues his speech.

Ousted MLAs O Panneerselvam, R Vaithilingam, PH Manoj Pandian, Usilampatti Ayyappan are present in the hall

Dravida model has been a victory so far, says PTR

Budget session begins with Oppn MLAs raising slogans. Speaker Appavu trying to pacify the situation.

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam arrives for the Budget session

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami arrives for the Budget session

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Budget for 2023-2024 will be presented by State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

The Bill of giving Rs.1000 per month to girl students is likely to be passed.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

MK Stalin
DMK
TN budget
Tamil Nadu Government
Chief Minister MK Stalin
girl students
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Chief Minister MK Stalin
TN Budget 2023
TN Budget session
2023-2024 financial year

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in