Kallakurichi schoolgirl death: CB-CID to visit govt hospital today

CHENNAI: The CB-CID police are investigating the death of a schoolgirl at Kallakurichi government hospital today. A re-post-mortem of the body of the student is being conducted at the hospital as per High Court order.
CB-CID SP Ziaul Haque, including ADSP Gomathi headed by Ziaulare investigating the incident. As a result, police security has been put in place throughout the government hospital.
Violence erupted on Sunday as protesters, demanding justice for the death, went on a rampage and set fire to vehicles, indulged in stone-pelting and ransacked and vandalised her school.
On Monday, Justice N Sathish Kumar of Madras High Court ordered a fresh autopsy in the death case of the Kallakurichi schoolgirl which will be video-graphed in the presence of the deceased’s father and his advocate. The court also laid down the regulations in future cases of deaths of students in educational institutions, saying that CB-CID police only should probe the case and a team of three doctors should conduct the autopsy.
The directorate of matriculation will send notice to 987 private schools, seeking an explanation from them over the closing of schools against the government's advice.
The NCPCR, the apex child rights body, has assured strict action against those responsible for the death of a girl student in the premises of a school in Kallakurichi. Minister for Public Works EV Velu on Monday also stated that as many as 278 protesters involved in Kallakurichi violence over the death of a Class 12 student were arrested.
Meanwhile, the Kallakurichi district Collector PN Sridhar issued restraining orders under Section 144 till July 31 in Kallakurichi taluk, and across some parts of Chinnasalem taluk.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android