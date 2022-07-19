Kallakurichi schoolgirl death: CB-CID to visit govt hospital today

CHENNAI: The CB-CID police are investigating the death of a schoolgirl at Kallakurichi government hospital today. A re-post-mortem of the body of the student is being conducted at the hospital as per High Court order.

CB-CID SP Ziaul Haque, including ADSP Gomathi headed by Ziaulare investigating the incident. As a result, police security has been put in place throughout the government hospital.

Violence erupted on Sunday as protesters, demanding justice for the death, went on a rampage and set fire to vehicles, indulged in stone-pelting and ransacked and vandalised her school.