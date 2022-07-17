Kallakurichi violence over schoolgirl’s death: Section 144 imposed

CHENNAI: As violence broke out between police and protesters demanding justice over the death of a school girl in Kallakurichi on Sunday, the district administration imposed Section 144 to stabilise the situation.
The district Collector had issued a statement, asking public to maintain peace and imposed Section 144 in Kallakurichi and Chinnasalem.
Meanwhile, protesters pelted stones at policemen and smashed, set fire to the vehicles parked in the school premises. To control the situation, police opened fire in the air at least twice.
As a result of violence in the area, heavy traffic disruptions on the arterial Chennai-Salem Highway were seen.
Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to the people to maintain peace and assured them that those guilty would be punished. Stalin tweeted saying he has directed top officials to rush to Kallakurichi.
Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu appealed to the people to maintain calm and warned against resorting to violence. Action would be taken against those indulging in violence, he told reporters in Chennai.
The School Education Department issued an order to the District Principal Education Officer to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on what happened in the matter of the student's death.
A 17-year-old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, was suspected to have ended her life by jumping from the top floor. A postmortem report reportedly indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. Police registered a case and a probe is on.
