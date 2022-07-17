Kallakurichi violence over schoolgirl’s death: Section 144 imposed

CHENNAI: As violence broke out between police and protesters demanding justice over the death of a school girl in Kallakurichi on Sunday, the district administration imposed Section 144 to stabilise the situation.

The district Collector had issued a statement, asking public to maintain peace and imposed Section 144 in Kallakurichi and Chinnasalem.

Meanwhile, protesters pelted stones at policemen and smashed, set fire to the vehicles parked in the school premises. To control the situation, police opened fire in the air at least twice.

As a result of violence in the area, heavy traffic disruptions on the arterial Chennai-Salem Highway were seen.

Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to the people to maintain peace and assured them that those guilty would be punished. Stalin tweeted saying he has directed top officials to rush to Kallakurichi.