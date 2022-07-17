Kallakurichi schoolgirl case transferred to CB-CID: Sylendra Babu

CHENNAI: Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu who inspected the campus where the protest and related violence took place in Kallakurichi on Sunday with Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy said that the probe into the death of a schoolgirl in Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi district has been transferred to CB-CID.

"The case involving death of the student has been transferred to CB-CID", DGP Shailendra Babu told reporters.