Kallakurichi schoolgirl case transferred to CB-CID: Sylendra Babu

CHENNAI: Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu who inspected the campus where the protest and related violence took place in Kallakurichi on Sunday with Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy said that the probe into the death of a schoolgirl in Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi district has been transferred to CB-CID.
"The case involving death of the student has been transferred to CB-CID", DGP Shailendra Babu told reporters.
On Sunday, a group of protesters forcibly entered the school premises and vandalized properties demanding justice for the death of the girl. To control the violence, police retaliated with a lathi charge, and protesters in return pelted stones on policemen.
Meanwhile, the Kallakurichi district Collector P N Sridhar issued restraining orders under section 144 till July 31 in Kallakurichi taluk, and across some parts of Chinnasalem taluk.
Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the public in Kallakurichi to calm down and assured definite action will be taken against those involved in the incident.
On July 13, R Srimathi (17), who belongs to Periyanesalur village in the Cuddalore district was found dead in the premises of the school hostel. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, is suspected to have ended her life by jumping from the top floor.
