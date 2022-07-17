TamilNadu

17 policemen were injured in Kallakurichi violence: SP S Selvakumar

He added that the crowd was less in the morning and around 450 police personnel were engaged in security work, but crowd increased as time went by.
17 policemen were injured in Kallakurichi violence: SP S Selvakumar
Kallakurichi SP S Selvakumar speaking to reportersFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: At least 17 police personnel were injured in the riots that broke out in Kallakurichi on Sunday over a school girl’s death, Kallakurichi SP S Selvakumar said.

"The 17 injured include the DIG and SP. We have tried to handle the situation as delicately as possible and no arms were used on the protesters. We held talks with the protestors and tried to calm the situation, but rioters had already done significant damage," the SP told reporters

Kallakurichi SP S Selvakumar speaking to reporters
Kallakurichi violence over schoolgirl’s death: Section 144 imposed

He added that the crowd was less in the morning and around 450 police personnel were engaged in security work, but crowd increased as time went by. As protesters pelted stones at policemen and smashed, and set fire to the vehicles parked in the school premises. To control the situation, police fired in the air at least twice.

On July 13, R Srimathi (17), who belongs to Periyanesalur village in the Cuddalore district was found dead in the premises of the school hostel. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, is suspected to have ended her life by jumping from the top floor.

Kallakurichi SP S Selvakumar speaking to reporters
Kallakurichi riots: Stalin urges public to remain calm

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Policemen
Kallakurichi
Police Personnel
Kallakurichi school girl
Srimathi
Srimathi case
Srimathi death
Justice for Srimathi
Kallakurichi girl suicide
Kallakurichi protest
Kallakurichi violence
Kallakurichi girl death
Kallakurichi school death
Kallakurichi riots
Kallakurichi SP S Selvakumar

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in