17 policemen were injured in Kallakurichi violence: SP S Selvakumar

CHENNAI: At least 17 police personnel were injured in the riots that broke out in Kallakurichi on Sunday over a school girl’s death, Kallakurichi SP S Selvakumar said.

"The 17 injured include the DIG and SP. We have tried to handle the situation as delicately as possible and no arms were used on the protesters. We held talks with the protestors and tried to calm the situation, but rioters had already done significant damage," the SP told reporters