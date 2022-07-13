EPS faction submits by-law changes to ECI

CHENNAI: The Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) faction, led by AIADMK senior leader and former law minister C Vee Shanmugam reached out to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and submitted the by-law changes and resolutions adopted in the recently concluded general council. The EPS led faction also claimed that the group has full control over the party.

The faction also elevated several senior AIADMK leaders including former minister K P Munusamy as the party's deputy general secretary. The AIADMK also gave elevation to former ministers like S P Velumani and Natham R Viswanathan.

Soon after submitting the details to ECI, Shanmugam accused the party "coordinator" O Panneerselvam of allegedly ransacking the party office in Chennai. While referring to the party headquarters in Chennai, he said, "It was the asset of MGR (MG Ramachandran founder of AIADMK) and maintained by his respectable wife "Janaki Amma". The act of Panneerselvam was almost betraying the support given by Jayallithaa, who took him up to chief minister level, which was the highest post for a layman.”

Meanwhile, Palaniswami, who was elected as interim general secretary in the party's council meeting, also initiated changes in party posts by bringing in deputy general secretaries respectively.

Party senior C Ponnaiyan, whose name made headlines after an alleged audio leak, was appointed as MGR mandrams’ global secretary. Palaniswami, in his party's letterhead stated that SP Velumani was appointed as AIADMK party headquarters secretary. The new organization secretaries will now include several former AIADMK ministers including Shanmugam, P Dhanapal, and K P Anbalagan.