AIADMK scuffle reaches banks, OPS claims he is still treasurer

CHENNAI: Following the appointment of Dindigul Sreenivasan as AIADMK treasurer by party Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK General Council meeting on Monday, the later shot off a letter to all banks where AIADMK had maintained accounts that Sreenivasan, as the party treasurer, should be the only one allowed to operate the accounts.

Even before the banks took note of the same, O Panneerselvam who was removed from the post of AIADMK coordinator and treasurer by EPS on Monday, sent another letter to the same banks claiming that he was still the party treasurer and the only one authorized to operate party accounts. He also urged the banks not to allow anyone else to operate their accounts.