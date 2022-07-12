TamilNadu

AIADMK scuffle reaches banks, OPS claims he is still treasurer

Even before the banks took note of the same, O Panneerselvam who was removed from the post of AIADMK coordinator and treasurer by EPS on Monday, sent another letter to the same banks claiming that he was still the party treasurer
AIADMK scuffle reaches banks, OPS claims he is still treasurer
O Panneerselvam
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Following the appointment of Dindigul Sreenivasan as AIADMK treasurer by party Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK General Council meeting on Monday, the later shot off a letter to all banks where AIADMK had maintained accounts that Sreenivasan, as the party treasurer, should be the only one allowed to operate the accounts.

Even before the banks took note of the same, O Panneerselvam who was removed from the post of AIADMK coordinator and treasurer by EPS on Monday, sent another letter to the same banks claiming that he was still the party treasurer and the only one authorized to operate party accounts. He also urged the banks not to allow anyone else to operate their accounts.

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

EPS vs OPS
Dindigul Sreenivasan
Coordinator O Panneerselvam
AIADMK crisis
AIADMK leadership battle
AIADMK tussle
General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswai

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in