TamilNadu

Remove seal from headquarters: AIADMK mentions before HC

Former AG and Senior Counsel S Vijay Narayan, representing AIADMK interim general secretary Palaniswami, mentioned before Justice N Sathish Kumar for de-sealing the AIADMK headquarters.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The main opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday made a mention before the Madras High Court for removing the seal put on Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maligai - the headquarters of the party.

The Revenue Department sealed the building after violence broke out between supporters of former chief ministers Edappadi K Palaniswam and O Panneerselvam.

According to the senior lawyer, he was about to file a suit challenging the Revenue Department's move of sealing the AIADMK headquarters and requested the judge to take the matter for an urgent hearing in the afternoon on Tuesday.

However, the judge noted that he would take the matter on Tuesday if the petition was filed today.

It is noted when OPS and his supporters entered the AIADMK headquarters on Monday morning, a clash erupted between his supporters and his former colleague EPS’s followers. As the scene turned more violent after the groups started vandalizing the office and attacking each other brutally, the police entered the premise.

Revenue department had sealed the premise under the provisions of 145 CrPC.

Subsequently, the revenue department officers headed by Mylapore Tahsildar sealed the AIADMK headquarters. The government summoned both the factions to appear and prove their right over their property.

