Remove seal from headquarters: AIADMK mentions before HC

CHENNAI: The main opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday made a mention before the Madras High Court for removing the seal put on Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maligai - the headquarters of the party.

The Revenue Department sealed the building after violence broke out between supporters of former chief ministers Edappadi K Palaniswam and O Panneerselvam.

Former AG and Senior Counsel S Vijay Narayan, representing AIADMK interim general secretary Palaniswami, mentioned before Justice N Sathish Kumar for de-sealing the AIADMK headquarters.