OPS, EPS move court to reopen AIADMK headquarters

CHENNAI: AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, who has been claiming himself as the coordinator of the party, had on Tuesday separately mentioned before the Madras High Court seeking removal of the lock and seal on Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai - the headquarters of the party. The revenue department sealed the building after violence broke out between supporters of former Chief Ministers Palaniswami and Panneerselvam on Monday.

While former AG and senior counsel S Vijay Narayan, representing Edappadi Palaniswami, mentioned before Justice N Sathish Kumar to open the seal, advocate Rajalakshmi represented OPS and made the same move in the afternoon.

Both the advocates mentioned to the court that they are about to file a suit challenging the move of the revenue department to seal the AIADMK headquarters and requested the judge to take the matter for an urgent hearing. OPS’s counsel informed the HC that her counsel is the genuine guardian of the party.

However, the judge directed them to file the petitions and that he would consider hearing them on Wednesday. Thus, it is expected that EPS and OPS will file their petitions and the same would be heard by Justice Sathish Kumar on Wednesday.

On Monday, when EPS and others convened a general council meeting at Vanagaram near Chennai, OPS along with his supporters entered the AIADMK headquarters. During the move, a clash erupted between supporters of both leaders.

As the scene turned more violent after the gangs started vandalizing the office, police entered the spot and invoked section 144 of CrPC. Subsequently, the revenue department officers headed by Mylapore Tahsildar sealed the AIADMK headquarters. The government summoned both the factions to appear and prove their right over their property.