AIADMK calls for MLAs meeting on July 17 to discuss Prez polls

CHENNAI: With chaos still prevailing in the main Opposition AIADMK, the party has called for a meeting of its MLAs to discuss the upcoming Presidential election on July 17.
This will be the first MLA meeting after Edappadi K Palaniswami took office as interim General Secretary.
According to Daily Thanthi report, the meeting of MLAs will be held at Palaniswami's residence on Greenways Road.
Meanwhile, Panneerselvam has written to the Assembly Speaker asking him not to accept decisions taken in the AIADMK general council meeting and not to take any action against him as cases have been filed on the issue.