EPS, AIADMK's new General Secy, pays floral tribute at MGR, Jaya

The resolution accused Panneerselvam of siding with the DMK regime and having ties with the ruling party leaders and working to weaken the AIADMK.
CHENNAI: Newly-elected interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa along with his supporters. Later, he also paid his respects at the MGR memorial.

The AIADMK General Council meeting was held today in which Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as the AIADMK’s new interim General Secy and O Paneerselvam was expelled for "anti-party" activities. During the meeting, the council passed a total of 16 resolutions.

Along with OPS, his supporters - JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam and PH Manoj Pandian were also expelled from the AIADMK.

The resolution accused Panneerselvam of siding with the DMK regime and having ties with the ruling party leaders and working to weaken the AIADMK. OPS acted against the party interests, its goals and principles. He took steps including approaching police to stall the June 23 General Council meet, which was jointly convened by him along with Palaniswami. The AIADMK alleged that Panneerselvam pursued selfish interests.

