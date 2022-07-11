EPS, AIADMK's new General Secy, pays floral tribute at MGR, Jaya

CHENNAI: Newly-elected interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa along with his supporters. Later, he also paid his respects at the MGR memorial.

The AIADMK General Council meeting was held today in which Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as the AIADMK’s new interim General Secy and O Paneerselvam was expelled for "anti-party" activities. During the meeting, the council passed a total of 16 resolutions.