A day after ruckus, theft complaint against OPS camp

CHENNAI: AIADMK’s south Chennai district Secretary, Aadhi Rajaram has filed a complaint before the Royapettah police alleging theft of documents and other important items from the party headquarters by former chief minister O Panneerselvam and his supporters, a day after the clash and forced entry into the office by OPS and his supporters.

In his complaint, Rajaram has alleged the ruckus created outside the AIADMK head office as a planned attack and trespassing. He sought action against MLAs, R Vaithilingam, JCD Prabhakar Manoj Pandian among others and sought police help in retrieving the items allegedly stolen from the party headquarters, when the general council meet was underway at Vanagaram.