AIADMK expels OPS; defiant leader announces similar action against EPS

CHENNAI: The AIADMK General Council meet on Monday expelled rival leader O Panneerselvam from the party's primary membership and his post of treasurer but the defiant leader said his rival Edappadi K Palaniswami has no right to show him the door and rather announced the 'expulsion' of the latter from the party.

Amid a big round of applause from the General Council members, at its meeting at a marriage hall here, a special resolution moved by senior leader Natham R Viswanathan to remove Panneerslvam and his supporters was adopted unanimously.