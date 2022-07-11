16 resolutions passed by AIADMK General Council

CHENNAI: A total of 16 resolutions were passed in the crucial All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Council meeting held on Monday in which Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as the party's interim General Secretary and O Paneerselvam was expelled for "anti-party" activities.

Along with OPS, his supporters - JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam and PH Manoj Pandian were also expelled from the AIADMK. The resolutions were passed after the Madras High Court today dismissed a petition by OPS, who sought to stay the holding of a General Council (GC) meeting. He had contended that only the Coordinator and the Joint Coordinator can convene the GC meeting and that since the newly-appointed Presidium Chairman had done so, the meeting was technically illegal and hence untenable.

The party has said that anyone who wants to contest for the post of General Secretary has to be a member of the party for 10 years. The candidature should be proposed by ten district secretaries and seconded by the same number of district secretaries of the AIADMK. Ahead of the GC meeting, supporters of EPS and OPS clashed in front of the party headquarters here.

Here are the highlights of the resolutions adopted by the AIADMK during the General Council meeting.

* The party passed a resolution to terminate the posts of coordinator and joint-coordinator, officially doing away with the dual leadership structure in the party. Earlier, OPS and EPS held these two posts, respectively.

* The party passes a resolution naming EPS as interim general secretary

* The post of General Secretary has been revived, for which primary members of the party will vote for in fresh elections that will be held within four months. The post which was held by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was abolished after her death in the year 2016.

* The party passed a resolution creating the post of Deputy General Secretary, who will be selected by the party's General Secretary. Both the General Secretary and the Deputy Secretary will serve a term of five years.

* Anyone who wants to contest as General Secretary has to be a member of the party for 10 years. The candidature should be proposed by ten district secretaries and seconded by the same number of district secretaries of the party.

* The party adopted a resolution congratulating newly elected members to various internal party posts.