AIADMK constitution comprises OPS & EPS, reveals RTI

CHENNAI: The confusion prevailing over the constitution of the AIADMK is now a discussion with sulking factions of Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam differing from each other, but when it comes to the records of the Election Commission of India (ECI) it is clear that the AIADMK is now administrated by the dual leadership, comprising party co ordinator O Paneerselvam and joint coordinator K Palaniswami.

A recent Right to Information Act petition filed with the Election Commission by former AIADMK IT wing secretary Aspire Swaminathan reveals that the party constitution comprises Chairman, Co-ordinator and Joint Co-ordinator, Deputy Co-ordinators, Treasurer, Headquarters Secretaries and district secretaries of the party. The general council shall be the Supreme body of the Party with all powers of the Kazhagam, the RTI petition said.

The RTI petition details are in contrast to the views of former AIADMK law minister C Ve Shanmugham. In 2017, a similar petition was filed and at that time, the commission admitted the dispute in the claim of AIADMK general secretary by ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, but this time the reply from ECI is clear, Swaminathan said.

To a query under what powers of the ECI were the new positions of co-ordinators and joint co-ordinator in lieu of general secretary approved, the commission replied that the applicant has sought opinions/views of chief public information officer which are not available in any material form. The applicant should refer to section 2(f) of RTI act 2005, the commission said.