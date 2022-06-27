AIADMK leaders reiterate support to EPS

COIMBATORE/MADURAI: AIADMK MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman on Sunday asserted that Edappadi K Palaniswami will be chosen as the party’s general secretary at the general council meeting to be held on July 11.

Speaking to reporters, Jayaraman said the people, AIADMK cadre and functionaries strongly desire Edappadi K Palaniswami to take over the leadership role following his four and a half years of good governance in the state.

Meanwhile, invoking MGR’s legacy Sellur K Raju, former minister and AIADMK MLA of Madurai West on Sunday, said it was MGR, who wrote a will during his tenure saying that the party (AIADMK) would belong to the one who got 80 per cent of support from party cadre.

“Palaniswami will steer the party ahead to bring back AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu and send DMK packing home. More than 2,500 general council members wish Palaniswami to become the general secretary of the party,” Jayaraman said.

Stating that AIADMK is not influenced by any caste and dynasty politics, Jayaraman said that even a grassroots worker could become chief minister in the party.

Further, he said the state-wide tour planned by O Panneerselvam will be of no use as a majority are in support of EPS.

AIADMK needs to be safeguarded for the welfare of people. Taking pride, Raju said, it’s AIADMK, which introduced a nutritious meal scheme, 50 per cent reservation for women contenders in local body elections, free bicycles and laptops to students and more importantly the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical colleges. Despite having delivered such good governance, some are trying to destroy the AIADMK, he added.