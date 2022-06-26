AIADMK leader OPS on south TN tour, Sasikala visits north

CHENNAI: Hitting out at the rival Edappadi K Palaniswami camp, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday said 'cadres are on my side', and asserted that people and party workers would punish his detractors.

V K Sasikala, confidante of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa toured northern Tamil Nadu and she was accorded a warm welcome by her supporters at several locations including Tiruvallur. Her supporters, described her tour of northern Tamil Nadu as 'Puratchi Payanam' (Revolutionary Journey).

Embarking on a tour of southern Tamil Nadu after he was sidelined in the June 23 General Council meet, Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, told reporters here that party workers are on his side. OPS, who arrived here on Sunday from Chennai was presented a sword by his followers enroute to his home district of Theni. Apparently slamming Joint Coordinator Palaniswami's (EPS) camp for seeking to elbow him out of his position of party Coordinator, Panneerselvam said the people of Tamil Nadu and cadres would teach a fitting lesson and punish those who were behind the 'web of conspiracy', and for being responsible for the current 'extraordinary situation' in the party. OPS is set to hold consultations in his home turf with his supporters. Wall-posters appeared favouring OPS in Dindigul district. The AIADMK had days ago said that the General Council would meet again on July 11 and EPS would be made the single, supreme leader. The war of words between the dominant EPS and sidelined OPS factions continued with Panneerselvam loyalist R Vaithilingam claiming that the GC would not meet next month. EPS follower RB Udhayakumar blamed OPS for not backing ordinary party workers. EPS camp also targeted OPS for being 'self-centred.' Sasikala, who briefly functioned as interim general secretary of the AIADMK following Jayalalithaa's demise in 2016 was eased out of the party years ago. Her attempts to take back control of the AIADMK did not fructify. She visited the Sri Subramanya Swami temple, a popular shrine on Sunday at Tiruttani as part of her visit.