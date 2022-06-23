AIADMK GC meeting: Cadres sloganeer supporting EPS upon OPS' arrival

CHENNAI: As all eyes are set on the General Council meeting of the Opposition AIADMK, party's coordinator O Panneerselvam is said to have reached the wedding hall in Vanagaram where the meet is planned.
Upon his arrival, the party functionaries raised slogans in favour of Edappadi Palaniswami leading the party creating flutter at the venue.
O Panneerselvam is said to have arrived after an exhausting two-hour traffic owing to flocks of people and vehicles en route to the meeting venue. The party's co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami arrived a bit late, but to a rousing reception from the partymen.
The meeting was originally scheduled to begin from 10 am but is getting delayed thanks to traffic jams in Maduravoyal, Koyambedu and Nungambakkam areas.
The capacity of the meeting is said to have been filled almost completely. Interestingly, of the disrict secretaries in the hall only those from Theni and Perambalur have signed in the General Council register.
This particular meeting assumes significance in Tamil Nadu politics as it could determine the roadmap of the AIADMK which is witnessing an unprecedented power-struggle. The EPS and OPS factions have touched a sore spot with the talks on a unitary leadership of the party under Palaniswami. The OPS camp, however, believes the existing dual leadership is good to continue while the EPS camp claims this system slackens decision-making.