EPS all set to emerge as AIADMK general secy in GC meeting

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and the present AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami is all set to be elected as the party's general secretary, the highest post would ensure single leadership.

With the support to the Palaniswami for a single leadership has already reached its peak, a resolution is expected to be passed in this regard amid tight security in the meeting at Vanagaram near here.

Setting his difference of opinions aside, Palaniswami's fervent appeal to Panneerselvam's faction that all the issues could be discussed and solved in the general council meeting is likely going in vain. More than 20 resolutions are expected to be passed in the meeting with the support of the council members.

However, Panneerselvam, in his social media, termed that the current AIADMK is functioning under "dictatorship". "Dharma would win", he added.

Sources from AIADMK said more than 2,500 members of the general council extended their support to Palaniswami to come out with single leadership to strengthen the party.

AIADMK's former fisheries minister D Jayakumar said that whatever decision would be arrived at the party's general council meeting, should be accepted by the cadres.

The former Royapuram MLA also accused Panneerselvam of allegedly committing "mistakes again and again and going on the wrong path" by pointing out his recent petition in the Madras High Court to stall the general council meeting proceedings.

Senior AIADMK party functionary and former School Education Minister Vaigaichelvan said to ensure single leadership in the party both Panneerselvam and Palaniswami should come into a common platform for the benefit of the cadres.

Another AIADMKs's senior party leader and former Social Welfare Minister P Valarmathi said "I do not understand where the issue has started since both OPS and EPS have signed the party's general meeting schedule". Apparently referring to Panneerselvam's situation, she said it was wrong to comment that the leader has lost support.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK ministers including former School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan and Home and Prohibition Minister Natham Viswanathan inspected the venue and security measures at the venue where the executive and general council meeting will take place. They also enquired about the security arrangements with the police officials and urged them to maintain law and order.

However, on Wednesday evening, tension prevailed for a while at Vannagaram where the AIADMK's meeting was to be held after a few welcome banners were damaged.