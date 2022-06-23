Tamil Magan Hussain, a devoted supporter of AIADMK founder MGR

CHENNAI: Tamil Magan Hussain was elected as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Presidium Chairman at the party's general council meeting that was held today.

More than 280 AIADMK deputy coordinators, including KP Munuswamy and Vaithilingam, senior party officials, leadership officials, district secretaries, MPs, MLAs, and executive committee members were present during the meeting.

Who is Tamil Magan Hussain?

1) Hussain was named interim presidium chief of AIADMK in December last year, six months after the Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan passed away due to Covid-19 in July 2021.

2) Hussain has been active in politics for 68 years and is a devoted supporter of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

3) Hailing from Kanniyakumari district, at the age of 85, he is one of the most senior leaders in the party.

4) He was the first district secretary of Kanniyakumari and stayed in the post for 14 years.

5) Another interesting fact about him is that he was one of those who insisted that MGR should start a separate party.

6) One of the founding members of the AIADMK in 1972, he held various party positions since the MGR AIADMK's inception.

7) Hussain is a senior leader and MGR Mandram Secretary and is also the chairman of the Waqf Board.