TN govt monitoring rescue of Mansarovar pilgrims on hourly basis: Minister A Rajmohan

In addition to the 54 people from 10 districts of Tamil Nadu and 3 from Puducherry who had gone on the pilgrimage, it has come to the notice of the government that a tour operator in Chennai had taken 49 pilgrims to Mansarovar, taking the total number of persons embarking on the pilgrimage to 106, he said.

"The state government is monitoring the rescue and status of pilgrims on an hourly basis, and currently steps are on to bring the 20 people who were rescued through Kathmandu," School Education Minister A Rajmohan told the Assembly, responding to a "call-attention" motion moved by the opposition parties on the subject.

Apart from 57, a Chennai-based travel agency took 49 pilgrims to Mansarovar yatra, and currently efforts were on to ascertain their travel plans and whereabouts, he added.

Over 130 Indians, including many pilgrims on Mansarovar Yatra, went missing and scores of others got stuck in Nepal after flash floods swept through its central districts, unleashing destruction and cutting off affected areas, according to officials in the neighbouring country.