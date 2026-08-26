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Helpline numbers announced for Tamils stranded in Nepal flash floods

Tamils stranded in Nepal who require assistance, as well as their family members in Tamil Nadu, can contact the 24/7 toll-free helplines operated by the Tamil Nadu government’s Department of Non-Resident Tamils Welfare.
Nepal flash floods (File Photo)
Nepal flash floods (File Photo)
Updated on

KATHMANDU: At least 105 Indians are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday.

Tamils stranded in Nepal who require assistance, as well as their family members in Tamil Nadu, can contact the 24/7 toll-free helplines operated by the Tamil Nadu government’s Department of Non-Resident Tamils Welfare.

Helpline numbers:

Within India: 1800 309 3793

Outside India: +91 80 6900 9900 (Missed Call)

Contact: +91 80 6900 9901

Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi, Control Room: 9289516712

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