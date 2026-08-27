More than 300 Indians missing in flash floods: Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal

The flash floods on Wednesday wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal.

Nepal Foreign Minister Khanal on Thursday said that nearly 300 Indians are among thousands reported missing in the floods.

Khanal also confirmed that 160 people have died and thousands remain untraced after the tragedy in the Rasuwa region.

"Thousands of families have lost homes and are missing as of now. We are still trying to ascertain the full extent of the disaster," Khanal was quoted as saying by NDTV.